Bray Wyatt On Why Cinematic Matches Should Be Finite, Recalls SummerSlam Debut Against Kane

Bray Wyatt spoke with ESPN’s Arda Ocal ahead of SummerSlam for a new interview and discussed his 2013 SummerSlam debut against Kane and his opinion on the prevalence of cinematic matches. Wyatt has been in a fair number of cinematic matches between the FireFly Fun House match at WrestleMania and the Swamp Fight at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, not to mention the Wyatt Compound match back in 2016. Wyatt discussed how the matches should be “select” and recalled his reaction to learning he would debut in the ring against Kane in a Ring of Fire match at SummerSlam 2013. Highlights and the full video are below:

On doing more cinematic matches: “Well, I think they’re fun and all, but like I said, I like being around people more. And those things, they should be — they should be select. There should be a few here and there, and that’s what keeps them special, you know? Especially after the humdinger that The Undertaker and AJ Styles put together, because that thing’s close to undefeatable, so… To be fair, it had Undertaker and AJ Styles in it. But you know, it’s something that you get to approach differently, so it’s wonderful for your creativity. But they should be finite.”

On his debut at SummerSlam 2013: “I can remember the one where actually, Bray debuted. And a pretty interesting one, where it was Bray versus Kane in a ring of fire.’ And that one, watching it — if you watch the other Ring of Fire matches and things like it, you will notice that that match the flames shot up twice as high as they do in any of the other matches. So, that one was a real towering inferno and one of, you know, one of the most uncomfortable situations you could possibly be put in as a sports entertainer. Go back and look now that I said it. It was about the closest thing you could be to boiling alive, you know, like a crawfish.”

On his reaction to finding out about that match: “To be honest, you know, in your youth — I don’t think he’s afraid of anything. It was like a wonderful chance where you get to fight against Kane, who is an icon. And I don’t think there was any fear then. And there still isn’t, but you know back then it was freshness. [An] ‘I’ll do anything’ kind of scenario.”