Bray Wyatt Cited For Careless Driving Over Head-On Accident

– Bray Wyatt was cited for careless driving over the head-on car accident that he was involved with on Friday. TMZ reports that Wyatt was cited for “careless driving due to his failure to operate his vehicle in a careful and prudent manner.” The police report does not go into specifics, and only says Wyatt was “inattentive.”

Wyatt suffered multiple injuries in the incident, which caused him to miss the weekend live events as well as Raw. He was transported by ambulance to Tampa General Hospital, treated and then released on Monday.