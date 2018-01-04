 

WWE News: Bray Wyatt Comments on “Delete!” Chants, Synopsis for Summerslam Episode of Total Divas, Full 2008 Royal Rumble Match Video

January 4, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bray Wyatt - WWE TLC

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt posted a tweet yesterday with a message to the Woken Warriors of Matt Hardy. You can check out his tweet about what he has to say to the “Delete!” chants by Matt Hardy fans below.

– Here is the official synopsis for next week’s episode of Total Divas. This will be the second part of the two-part Summerslam episode. The episode airs on Wednesday on the E! Network.

“Three Alarm Fire: Nia faces her fears and braves a date with a NYC firefighter; Lana’s criticism of Nattie’s skills on the mic gets in Nattie’s head before her big SummerSlam match, forcing Nattie to do something drastic.”

– WWE released the full Royal Rumble match video for the 2008 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. You can check out the full match event, featuring Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker as the No. 1 and No. 2 entrants in the player below.

