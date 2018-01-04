WWE News: Bray Wyatt Comments on “Delete!” Chants, Synopsis for Summerslam Episode of Total Divas, Full 2008 Royal Rumble Match Video

– WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt posted a tweet yesterday with a message to the Woken Warriors of Matt Hardy. You can check out his tweet about what he has to say to the “Delete!” chants by Matt Hardy fans below.

Delete yourselves I was awake before man learned how to lie pic.twitter.com/uCqBXgJIEA — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) January 3, 2018

– Here is the official synopsis for next week’s episode of Total Divas. This will be the second part of the two-part Summerslam episode. The episode airs on Wednesday on the E! Network.

“Three Alarm Fire: Nia faces her fears and braves a date with a NYC firefighter; Lana’s criticism of Nattie’s skills on the mic gets in Nattie’s head before her big SummerSlam match, forcing Nattie to do something drastic.”

– WWE released the full Royal Rumble match video for the 2008 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. You can check out the full match event, featuring Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker as the No. 1 and No. 2 entrants in the player below.