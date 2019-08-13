Bray Wyatt Comments On New Theme; WWE Edits SummerSlam Entrance

– WWE edited out the close-up shot of The Fiend’s lantern from WWE SummerSlam. The lantern is a replica of Wyatt’s head. Wyatt’s entrance is the second most viewed video from SummerSlam behind Seth Rollins’ victory over Brock Lesnar. The entrance currently has 2.4 million views.

WWE previously posted the titantron for The Fiend’s entrance but it was quickly pulled. The song was done by Code Orange.

Big props to @codeorangetoth For successfully creating a soundtrack to the technicolor pit that is my mind Damn it feels good to be a Gangsta🐍#YowieWowie pic.twitter.com/0ZHVybo8h8 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 13, 2019