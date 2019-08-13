wrestling / News

Bray Wyatt Comments On New Theme; WWE Edits SummerSlam Entrance

August 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
The Fiend Bray Wyatt SummerSlam

– WWE edited out the close-up shot of The Fiend’s lantern from WWE SummerSlam. The lantern is a replica of Wyatt’s head. Wyatt’s entrance is the second most viewed video from SummerSlam behind Seth Rollins’ victory over Brock Lesnar. The entrance currently has 2.4 million views.

WWE previously posted the titantron for The Fiend’s entrance but it was quickly pulled. The song was done by Code Orange.

