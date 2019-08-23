wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Comments on Husky Harris Gimmick, Says ‘Cody Rhodes Did That’ To Him
– Bray Wyatt says that his Husky Harris gimmick “destroyed” him and took a look at his NXT mentor in Cody Rhodes for the reason. Wyatt was asked by a fan about the character, and went on a tear in a tweet about how Cody, who was his on-screen mentor in NXT season two, “did that” to him.
You can see the full post below, in which Wyatt says he “was ridiculed in front of the world, for someone else’s failed attempt at fame” and that his Wyatt gimmick was born from the ashes.
@CodyRhodes did that.
He was his partner.
He trusted him.
He was ridiculed in front of the world, for someone else’s failed attempt at fame.
It destroyed him.
And from his ashes a butterfly was born.
But the memory remains.
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 23, 2019
