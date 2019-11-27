WWE News: Bray Wyatt Comments On Seth Rollins’ Heel Turn, Top Ten New Day Moments, Hype For NXT UK Main Event

– Bray Wyatt made a post on Twitter to comment on Seth Rollins’ heel turn on RAW this Monday. Rollins insulted the entire roster and then attacked Kevin Owens after their match, when Owens was laid out after an attack from AOP.

Wyatt wrote: “I knew you had it in you Seth.”

– WWE has posted a video of the top ten New Day moments to celebrate the group’s fifth anniversary.

– WWE is also hyping the main event for tomorrow’s NXT UK, featuring Gallus and Ilja Dragunov vs. Imperium. They wrote the following on WWE.com:

Gallus & Ilja Dragunov to battle Imperium in 8-Man Tag Team Match

Last week, Alexander Wolfe’s taunted victory over Ilja Dragunov descended into all-out chaos when Gallus once again emerged to engage the full force of Imperium.

Then, moments after NXT UK went off the air, Joe Coffey, NXT Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey & Wolfgang and Dragunov continued their conflict with United Kingdom Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel and Wolfe backstage, prompting NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint and Assistant to the General Manager Sid Scala to make an incredible 8-Man Tag Team showdown between them.

Plus, Piper Niven will take on Jinny, Ashton Smith will go head to head with Noam Dar and so much more.

Don’t miss NXT UK, this Thursday at 3 ET / 8 GMT on the award-winning WWE Network.