wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Comments On Title Loss To Goldberg
February 28, 2020 | Posted by
After his loss to Goldberg yesterday at WWE Super Showdown, Bray Wyatt finally commented on The Fiend being beaten for the first time.
He wrote: “Life is a circle. No matter what beast you make of yourself or how bright one side is, inevitably the dark side comes again. But the beauty of the circle is, round we go.”
