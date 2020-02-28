wrestling / News

Bray Wyatt Comments On Title Loss To Goldberg

After his loss to Goldberg yesterday at WWE Super Showdown, Bray Wyatt finally commented on The Fiend being beaten for the first time.

He wrote: “Life is a circle. No matter what beast you make of yourself or how bright one side is, inevitably the dark side comes again. But the beauty of the circle is, round we go.

