wrestling / News

Bray Wyatt Comments on Universal Title Win, Responds to Brazzers’ Congratulations

October 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bray Wyatt The Fiend WWE Raw

– Bray Wyatt posted to Twitter to comment on his WWE Universal Championship win at Crown Jewel…and to reply to a congratulations from Brazzers. Wyatt, who defeated Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel to win the title, posted to Twitter to react to his win.

Brazzers, the adult film company who made a joke about the Hell in a Cell finish, congratulated Wyatt on his win and asked if it was good for him, which as you can see also prompted a response. Brazzers then seemingly offered Wyatt a gig, which we can all assume he will not accept:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bray Wyatt, WWE Crown Jewel, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading