Bray Wyatt Comments on Universal Title Win, Responds to Brazzers’ Congratulations

– Bray Wyatt posted to Twitter to comment on his WWE Universal Championship win at Crown Jewel…and to reply to a congratulations from Brazzers. Wyatt, who defeated Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel to win the title, posted to Twitter to react to his win.

Brazzers, the adult film company who made a joke about the Hell in a Cell finish, congratulated Wyatt on his win and asked if it was good for him, which as you can see also prompted a response. Brazzers then seemingly offered Wyatt a gig, which we can all assume he will not accept:

You can’t kill it. Under the red light… the Zombie man rules the Universe #YowieWowie pic.twitter.com/MqV8L1rgqb — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 31, 2019

Ohhhh was it ever — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 31, 2019