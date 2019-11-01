wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Comments on Universal Title Win, Responds to Brazzers’ Congratulations
– Bray Wyatt posted to Twitter to comment on his WWE Universal Championship win at Crown Jewel…and to reply to a congratulations from Brazzers. Wyatt, who defeated Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel to win the title, posted to Twitter to react to his win.
Brazzers, the adult film company who made a joke about the Hell in a Cell finish, congratulated Wyatt on his win and asked if it was good for him, which as you can see also prompted a response. Brazzers then seemingly offered Wyatt a gig, which we can all assume he will not accept:
You can’t kill it.
Under the red light…
the Zombie man rules the Universe #YowieWowie pic.twitter.com/MqV8L1rgqb
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 31, 2019
Ohhhh was it ever
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 31, 2019
now you've gotta wrestle one of our superstars #YowieWowie
— Brazzers (@Brazzers) October 31, 2019
