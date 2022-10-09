Bray Wyatt Comments On WWE Return: ‘I Missed You Too’

Bray Wyatt in is back in WWE, and he commented on his big return after last night’s Extreme Rules. As noted, last night’s show saw Wyatt return after the main event as a culmination of the White Rabbit teases.

Wyatt took to his Twitter account after the show to reply to a video of a young boy at home cheering his return, writing:

“This is why. I missed you too. All of you”