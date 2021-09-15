Bray Wyatt Congratulates Big E on WWE Title Victory

– Earlier today, former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (aka Windham Rotunda), congratulated new WWE Champion Big E on his title win last Monday on Raw via Twitter. Big E later responded and thanked Wyatt for his comments.

Rotunda tweeted, “I am late on this, and I wasn’t there. But Big E is the type of dude that the boys line up to congratulate. It’s a real good look.” Big E later wrote in response, “Incredibly sweet of you, my man. Thank you for your kindness.” You can view their wholesome exchange below.

Bray Wyatt was released from WWE in late July. It’s been rumored that he might end up in AEW or Impact Wrestling.

I am late on this, and I wasn’t there. But Big E is the type of dude that the boys line up to congratulate. It’s a real good look. — Windham (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 15, 2021