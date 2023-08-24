The Rock, Big E, Gargano, Pat McAfee, More React to Death of Bray Wyatt

The wrestling world has started to react to the tragic news that Bray Wyatt has passed away at the age of 36. Triple H announced Wyatt’s passing on Twitter. The Rock, Johnny Gargano, Big E, Chelsea Green, Pat McAfee, and others tweeted their reactions to the news, which can be seen below.

Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their… — Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2023

Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe.

Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy… — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2023

I'm absolutely stunned. Bray was a once in a generation storyteller and just an amazing human being. He was always so incredibly kind and welcoming. My thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family. https://t.co/MALnAZpIhc — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) August 24, 2023

Man…the first dude that took me under his wing when I got signed in 2009. We spent so much of our adult lives together. Praying for Jojo. Praying for his kids. I will miss your laugh & your boyish charm, my friend. Goodbye, Windham. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) August 24, 2023

We need to stop only coming together when we lose someone… — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) August 24, 2023

What a horrible loss for his family, his friends, and the entire wrestling world. He was a creative genius and I will forever be influenced by his work.

🖤 https://t.co/r5tyUQHijd — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) August 24, 2023

My last day at Killer Kowalski's school, he gave me this photo and signed it. I cherish it and it's one of my most prized possessions. It's been everywhere with me for 25 years, and it will be with me this Sunday in Massachusetts back where it all began. #Emergence pic.twitter.com/WrQS8vnKrh — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) August 24, 2023

RIP Windham ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jW0hylEc6u — Sinn BodhiTM – Kizarny (@SiNNbODHi) August 24, 2023

Damn man.. Rest Easy Bray Wyatt https://t.co/fNrYqPZbU5 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 24, 2023

God speed my friend!

See ya on the other side my brother. #Bray — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) August 24, 2023

May you make it to heaven a half an hour before the devil knows. Love ya hoot. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/lcnGpBRYYs — REAL1 (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) August 24, 2023