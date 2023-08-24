wrestling / News

The Rock, Big E, Gargano, Pat McAfee, More React to Death of Bray Wyatt

August 24, 2023 | Posted by Ashish
Bray Wyatt WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

The wrestling world has started to react to the tragic news that Bray Wyatt has passed away at the age of 36. Triple H announced Wyatt’s passing on Twitter. The Rock, Johnny Gargano, Big E, Chelsea Green, Pat McAfee, and others tweeted their reactions to the news, which can be seen below.

