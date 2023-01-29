wrestling / News

Bray Wyatt Defeats LA Knight In Pitch Black Match at WWE Royal Rumble

January 28, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Royal Rumble Bray Wyatt Image Credit: WWE

The first ever Pitch Black match happened tonight at the WWE Royal Rumble and Bray Wyatt ended up winning. Wyatt defeated LA Knight in a match where a black light shined over the ring, with neon colors around ringside. Even after Knight put him through the announce table, Wyatt hit Sister Abigail and pinned him. After the match, he chased Knight towards the stage and put him out with the Mandible Claw. Uncle Howdy showed up and dived off the stage onto Knight.

