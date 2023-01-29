wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Defeats LA Knight In Pitch Black Match at WWE Royal Rumble
The first ever Pitch Black match happened tonight at the WWE Royal Rumble and Bray Wyatt ended up winning. Wyatt defeated LA Knight in a match where a black light shined over the ring, with neon colors around ringside. Even after Knight put him through the announce table, Wyatt hit Sister Abigail and pinned him. After the match, he chased Knight towards the stage and put him out with the Mandible Claw. Uncle Howdy showed up and dived off the stage onto Knight.
You can follow along with our live coverage of the show here.
Bray Wyatt is here 👀#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/sms8dtJGSV
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 29, 2023
Ladies and gentlemen we have gone PITCH BLACK! 🤯#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/KWdxFHNOVj
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 29, 2023
Through the table!! 😳#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Mpam7gs54g
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 29, 2023
Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight! 😱#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/jUq5tVo7fs
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 29, 2023
WOAH!!!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/pdTuhG4LUc
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 29, 2023
Uncle Howdy is here!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/k1zKVbIJ20
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 29, 2023
