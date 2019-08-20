wrestling / News

Bray Wyatt Denies Rumor of The Fiend Being Made More ‘Family Friendly’

August 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Bray Wyatt commented on Twitter today, denying a rumor that his “Fiend” character is getting down down to make the gimmick and character more “family friendly.” You can check out his tweet and comments below.

Bray Wyatt wrote on Twitter, “Stop spreading this propaganda. And fire your informants.” The story he was responding to originated from Sportskeeda and Tom Colohue, stating sources claim WWE management appears to be concerned with The Fiend “scaring half the audience away.”

