Bray Wyatt Comments on Dijak’s NXT Vengeance Day Injury With Broken Finger Pic
February 5, 2023
Bray Wyatt is feeling some solidarity with Dijak following the latter’s NXT Vengeance Day injury, posting a pic of his own broken finger from December online. As noted last night, Dijak suffered a dislocated finger during his NXT North American Championship match with Wes Lee.
Wyatt responded to a pic that Dijak posted of the injury with a photo of his own broken finger from late December when he broke it in a WWE Holiday Tour match with Jinder Mahal, as you can see below.
Wyatt, now recovered from the injury, made his return to the ring with a win over LA Knight in their Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble.
Same here man pic.twitter.com/BPrtIhFTHK
— WYATT 6 (@Windham6) February 5, 2023
