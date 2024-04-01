Bray Wyatt Documentary Now Available On Peacock

WWE has released the Bray Wyatt documentary ‘Becoming Immortal’, which is now available to stream on Peacock. The special runs at two hours and is narrated by the Undertaker. It includes interviews with Triple H, John Cena, Becky Lynch, Hulk Hogan, Braun Strowman, Bo Dallas, Mika Rotunda and JoJo Offerman.

Here’s a synopsis: Bray Wyatt is one of the most revered and mysterious characters in WWE history. The story behind that character and the man himself, Windham Rotunda, has never been documented until now. Using never-before seen interviews and exclusive backstage footage, Windham Rotunda’s inspiring story unfolds. This documentary chronicles Windham’s incredible rise to worldwide fame as a WWE superstar, and the struggles and success that came with being a creative visionary. Sadly, in August of 2023, Windham passed away at the age of 36. In the wake of his untimely death, Windham leaves behind a family still grieving with loss as they celebrate a lasting legacy that continues to create and inspire.