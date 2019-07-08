wrestling / News
WWE News: Bray Wyatt & Eric Rowan Celebrate Anniversary of Wyatt Family Debut, WWE Now Previews Raw
– Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan took to Twitter to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the Wyatt Family’s debut. The team debuted on the July 8th, 2013 episode of Raw with Wyatt, Rowan and Luke Harper attacking Kane. Wyatt and Rowan’s posts are below:
– Here is this week’s WWE Now preview of Raw, with six things you need to know before tonight’s show:
