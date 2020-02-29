wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Explains Why The Fiend Has to Face John Cena at WrestleMania, Claims ‘Revenge Is a Confession of Pain’
– As previously reported, WWE announced that John Cena will face The Fiend Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 in April. Following last night’s show, Wyatt commented on the match announcement on his Twitter account, which you can see below.
Initially, Bray Wyatt wrote, “Revenge is a confession of pain. Chapter 4: atonement and the addict.” Later, it appears Wyatt is suggesting he still has some unfinished business with Cena stemming from their feud six years ago, when Cena defeated Wyatt at WrestleMania 30. He added, “To my mockingbird, Not a loss, but instead a sacrifice. He wasn’t a chapter in my tale. I began with a mission. And now I’m where I was supposed to be. You’ll see.”
Later, when a fan asked why The Fiend cares about facing Cena at WrestleMania 36, he stated, “Because it has to be where it all began. It’s a circle.”
Cena vs. The Fiend will take place at WrestleMania 36 on April 5. The event will be held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.
