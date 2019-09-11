wrestling / News

Bray Wyatt Faces B Team After 205 Live Ends (Video)

September 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bray Wyatt The Fiend WWE Raw

– Bray Wyatt took to the ring for a handicap match after Tuesday night’s Smackdown and 205 Live tapings. As you can see in the video clips below, Wyatt came out as The Fiend and faced The B Team, winning the 1-on-2 battle in quick order. Dallas, of course, is Wyatt’s real-life brother. It was said that the match was about as long as the entrance and exit of Wyatt.

