Bray Wyatt Faces B Team After 205 Live Ends (Video)

– Bray Wyatt took to the ring for a handicap match after Tuesday night’s Smackdown and 205 Live tapings. As you can see in the video clips below, Wyatt came out as The Fiend and faced The B Team, winning the 1-on-2 battle in quick order. Dallas, of course, is Wyatt’s real-life brother. It was said that the match was about as long as the entrance and exit of Wyatt.

THE FIEND MAKES QUICK WORK OF AXEL AND BO DALLAS AFTER #SDLIVE #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/WbDrYjcHGv — TIGER DRIVER (@TigerDriver9X) September 11, 2019