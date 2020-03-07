wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Faces Daniel Bryan After Smackdown (Video)
March 6, 2020 | Posted by
Bray Wyatt competed following tonight’s episode of Smackdown, taking on Daniel Bryan. As you can see in the below clip, Wyatt and Bryan faced off in a singles match. Wyatt won the match via Sister Abigail.
Wyatt is set to face John Cena at WrestleMania, while Bryan’s next match is this Sunday against Drew Gulak at Elimination Chamber.
#thefiend @WWEBrayWyatt picks up the win over @WWEDanielBryan after #smackdown goes off the air #wwebuffalo pic.twitter.com/iB5ofZfSUv
— hey its Kevin (@kmc4201992) March 7, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Liv Morgan Spoke With Sonya Deville After Lana Storyline, Says They’re Cool
- Joey Janela Says There Was Nothing AEW Could Do About Increased Independent Schedule
- Eric Bischoff Discusses MJF Flipping Off A Kid, Says He Probably Would Have Done The Same Thing If He Was MJF, Says Kid’s Dad Had A Responsibility
- Big Show on How Becky Lynch Inspires Him, Why The Women’s Division Is Telling Better Stories Than the Men