Bray Wyatt Faces Daniel Bryan After Smackdown (Video)

March 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bray Wyatt competed following tonight’s episode of Smackdown, taking on Daniel Bryan. As you can see in the below clip, Wyatt and Bryan faced off in a singles match. Wyatt won the match via Sister Abigail.

Wyatt is set to face John Cena at WrestleMania, while Bryan’s next match is this Sunday against Drew Gulak at Elimination Chamber.

