Bray Wyatt Explains Why The Fiend Is So Angry

– WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt appeared today on Good Day Sacramento this week to promote this weekend’s Hell in a Cell event, which is being held in Sacramento later this weekend. You can check out a video of his appearance on the show below.

Bray Wyatt was dressed in his Firefly FunHouse outfit. When asked what Hell in a Cell was, Wyatt stated, “It’s this big, horrible structure that we do combat in.”

When another host asked Wyatt about what the issue was between The Fiend and Seth Rollins, Wyatt stated, and if it was because he has an issue with crossfit, Wyatt stated: “Well, as you can see, I like to perform what I like to call the Muscle Man dance, which is why I’m twice the size of Seth Rollins because I like to force the blood into my muscles. I’m not a big crossfit fan. But as far as Hell in a Cell goes, it’s The Fiend taking on Seth Rollins. And I’m really nervous because Fiend is pretty crazy, man. I don’t know what he’s going to do!”

When asked why The Fiend was so angry, Wyatt said, “Have you ever had anything traumatic happen to you in your life? Don’t you wish you could just get back at everyone who wronged you in your life? Man, that would be cool, right? Right? Yeah!”

Regarding Yowie Wowie, Wyatt said, “You ever have something so amazing happen to you that you couldn’t control what came out of your mouth next? Yowie Wowie!”

WWE Hell in a Cell is set for Sunday, October 6. The event will be held at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.