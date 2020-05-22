wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Shows Off Fiend Face Mask For COVID-19 Pandemic
Bray Wyatt is keeping himself safe and staying in character during the COVID-19 pandemic, showing off his new Fiend-style face mask. Wyatt posted to Twitter to note that he has a mask created by Tom Savini Studios’ Jason Baker, which you can see below.
The mask appears as if it should be of PPE quality, as Savini and Baker have been making PPE masks in the story of horror characters as you can see below as well:
Thanks to @bakingjason , I fear not the Apocalypse. I’ve spent my whole life preparing for a Mad Max society. So bring it. #Xibalba pic.twitter.com/mvvUKSI8lS
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 21, 2020
The newest PPE mask under construction by me for The Tom Savini Studio. Direct all inquiries to @bakingjason. pic.twitter.com/jv1F0IUSCE
— Tom Savini (@THETomSavini) May 18, 2020
The coolest PPE a Jason fan could ask for! Many thanks to @bakingjason and @THETomSavini for these! pic.twitter.com/nKrSzEmMrc
— Hayato. Just Hayato. Nothing fancy. (@hayato_sennin) May 19, 2020
