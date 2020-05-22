wrestling / News

Bray Wyatt Shows Off Fiend Face Mask For COVID-19 Pandemic

May 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bray Wyatt Smackdown 11-22-19

Bray Wyatt is keeping himself safe and staying in character during the COVID-19 pandemic, showing off his new Fiend-style face mask. Wyatt posted to Twitter to note that he has a mask created by Tom Savini Studios’ Jason Baker, which you can see below.

The mask appears as if it should be of PPE quality, as Savini and Baker have been making PPE masks in the story of horror characters as you can see below as well:

