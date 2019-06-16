wrestling / News
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Sends Fiendish Father’s Day Message, Behind the Scenes of Super ShowDown
June 16, 2019 | Posted by
– Bray Wyatt gave fans a creepy Father’s Day message as only he could. Wyatt posted the following to Instagram with his partner JoJo Offerman and their newborn:
– WWE shared the below video looking behind the scenes at WWE Super ShowDown from earlier this month:
