Various News: Bray Wyatt Wants to Finish What He Started, Rocky Johnson Getting Autobiography, The Rock Gets a Full Jeopardy Category

– WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt shared a new message on Twitter today on finishing what he started. You can check out that tweet below.

Bray Wyatt said, “This year I’m gonna finish everything I started so long ago. It’s me. It’s always been me. Yowie Wowie to the people. As previously reported, Wyatt’s friends from Firefly Funhouse, Mercy the Buzzard and Abby the Witch, both appeared in the background during Raw this week.

This year I’m gonna finish everything I started so long ago.

It’s me.

It’s always been me.

Yowie Wowie to the people — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) June 25, 2019

– WWE Hall of Famer and father of The Rock, Rocky Johnson, is getting his own autobiography from ECW Press. The book arrives on September 3. Here’s a full synopsis:

Before there was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, there was “Soulman” Rocky Johnson At 14, Rocky Johnson left home to seek fortune and, after a short stint in boxing, decided to make professional wrestling his career. He had his first match in 1965 and never looked back. An incredibly agile and talented wrestler for a man his size, he was a featured main-eventer in every territory he worked — Vancouver, Los Angeles, Florida, New York, and all points in between. He also appeared in wrestling arenas worldwide, including in Canada, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Samoa, and Puerto Rico. In Soulman, Johnson explores not only his career accomplishments, but also reflects upon what his achievements, as a direct descendant of slaves, mean historically and for Black culture. In the South, he shattered racial barriers when he became the first African-American to win the Southern, Georgia, and Florida heavyweight titles, and in 1983, he teamed with Tony Atlas to become the first all-Black WWWF tag team champions. Rocky sees his greatest accomplishment, however, in his son Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson whom he trained to be a wrestler in 1995 and who is now the highest-paid actor in Hollywood and one of the most-recognized names in the world. Soulman: The Rocky Johnson Story is an in-depth look at the life of a self-made man who wouldn’t let anything stand in his way on the road to success.

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had his own full Jeopardy category on the game show last week. You can check out a clip below.