Bray Wyatt Firefly Funhouse Segment To Reportedly Take ‘Darker Turn’ Tonight

May 13, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Bray Wyatt Firefly Funhouse

The @Wrestlevotes Twitter account reports that Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse segment tonight will take a ‘darker turn.’ Wyatt himself hyped ‘tonight’s special’ segment earlier today, saying he has been ‘dying to show you.’ Check out the tweets below.

RAW is currently being taped in London, England.

