Bray Wyatt Firefly Funhouse Segment To Reportedly Take ‘Darker Turn’ Tonight
May 13, 2019 | Posted by
The @Wrestlevotes Twitter account reports that Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse segment tonight will take a ‘darker turn.’ Wyatt himself hyped ‘tonight’s special’ segment earlier today, saying he has been ‘dying to show you.’ Check out the tweets below.
RAW is currently being taped in London, England.
One of the only things to look forwards to on tonight’s show… The Fire Fly Funhouse takes a darker turn. It’s going to catch people off guard. In a good way.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 13, 2019
I hope you enjoy tonights special #FireFlyFunHouse
I have been dying to show you#SecretTime
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 13, 2019
