Firefly Funhouse Director Praises Bray Wyatt, Discusses How He Wanted to Come Off in the Segment

– Wrestling Reality recently interviewed Jason Baker, who directed the Firefly Funhouse segment with Bray Wyatt for WWE. Below are some highlights. (per WrestlingInc.com)

Baker on his involvement with the segments: “I directed the segments. I helped create the puppets over at Tom Savini studios. Tom Savini, Pittsburgh legend. I’ve had the fortunate opportunity to be Tom’s right-hand man for about 6 years. He’s the guy who got me introduced with WWE and allowed me to run with it. It’s been a really fun experience ever since.”

Baker on how real monsters out in the open look normal: “To me, personally, growing up before I got into special makeup effects I went to school for psychology. All the monsters you see in real life, they look normal. If you looked at a picture of Ted Bundy and didn’t know that was Ted Bundy, you would probably think that looks like a nice guy. I mean John Wayne Gacy was a pillar of his community. True monsters hide right out in the open. They look just like you and me. To me, that’s more terrifying than any monster you can see on a film.”

Baker on Bray Wyatt: “Bray’s great, man. He’s intense. He’s always thinking. Then he’s thinking past what he’s thinking. What’s that old saying, ‘There’s a razor’s edge between genius and insanity’—that man walks that razor’s edge constantly. Very, very smart. Smarter than a lot of people give him credit for. Great to collaborate with. You think you’re going to throw an idea at him, he comes back with eight. You think you’re going to hit him up with a piece of trivia knowledge, he sees your trivia knowledge and raises you. He’s a unique, unique human being. Been an absolute pleasure and honor to collaborate with this gentlemen. Someone who puts such a thought process into his craft. I’ve had the opportunity to work on films with Russell Crowe, and Tom Cruise and Will Smith and bunch of others working here in Pittsburgh film industry. His mindset for his character development is on par with those guys. It’s a sight to see and something to behold. I was thoroughly impressed with how much dedication he brings to his art and craft.”