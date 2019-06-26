Bray Wyatt’s FireFly Funhouse Friends Appear in Smackdown Segments

– Bray Wyatt’s friends in the FireFly Funhouse are continuing to sneak their way into segments on WWE TV, with the latest appearing on Smackdown. As you can see in the below Streamable clips (per Wrestling Inc), Huskus the Pig and Ramblin’ Rabbit appeared in the background of segments on Smackdown.

Monday’s Raw saw appearances by Abby the Witch and Mercy the Buzzard.