wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt on Return: ‘I’ll Forgive You When It’s Done,’ JoJo Is Proud of Wyatt
– As previously reported, Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited return to Raw last night and attacked Finn Balor. Wyatt appeared wearing his Fiend mask, and he hit Balor with Sister Abigail. Later on, Wyatt posted some messages on Twitter, commenting on his return.
First, Bray Wyatt wrote, “Worth the hurt, worth the healing.” After that, he posted, “I’ll forgive you, when it’s done brother. The sickness is gone. We owe them. And Yowie Wowie is it gonna be a spectacle!!!”
Wyatt’s girlfriend, WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman, later commented on his return as well, saying she was proud of him. You can check out her tweets and Wyatt’s comments on his return below.
Worth the hurt, worth the healinghttps://t.co/oXQJvKzp0T
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 16, 2019
I’ll forgive you, when it’s done brother.
The sickness is gone.
We owe them.
And Yowie Wowie is it gonna be a spectacle!!!
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 16, 2019
Chills!! 😍 https://t.co/gCcyxXTjb0
— Joseann Offerman (@ItsJoseann) July 16, 2019
So proud❤️ https://t.co/yil6gFXEva
— Joseann Offerman (@ItsJoseann) July 16, 2019
More Trending Stories
- WWE Zooms In On Lacey Evans’ Backside During Extreme Rules
- Over 35 Former Talents Possible For RAW Reunion Next Week, The Rock Not Rumored To Appear
- Tony Khan on AEW Picking Up Where WCW Left Off, PPV Plans Following TNT Debut, His Thoughts on Authority Figures
- Jim Ross On Why He Won’t Mention WWE on Air in AEW, Says WWE Should Do The Same with AEW