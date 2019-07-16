Bray Wyatt on Return: ‘I’ll Forgive You When It’s Done,’ JoJo Is Proud of Wyatt

– As previously reported, Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited return to Raw last night and attacked Finn Balor. Wyatt appeared wearing his Fiend mask, and he hit Balor with Sister Abigail. Later on, Wyatt posted some messages on Twitter, commenting on his return.

First, Bray Wyatt wrote, “Worth the hurt, worth the healing.” After that, he posted, “I’ll forgive you, when it’s done brother. The sickness is gone. We owe them. And Yowie Wowie is it gonna be a spectacle!!!”

Wyatt’s girlfriend, WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman, later commented on his return as well, saying she was proud of him. You can check out her tweets and Wyatt’s comments on his return below.

Worth the hurt, worth the healinghttps://t.co/oXQJvKzp0T — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 16, 2019