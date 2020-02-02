wrestling / News
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Forgives Daniel Bryan, Tegan Nox Plays Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, WWE Stars At Rob Gronkowski’s Party
– In a post on Twitter, Bray Wyatt said that he forgives Daniel Bryan after he defeated him at the Royal Rumble last Sunday.
He wrote: “Now that the dust has settled… Let our scars remind us that WE… Are stronger together than we are apart. I forgive you, Bryan. We’ll always have Rumble.”
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) February 1, 2020
– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Tegan Nox playing Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3.
– Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Mojo Rawley were all at Rob Gronkowski’s Super Bowl beach party in Miami.
Thanks for the invite to the Beach Party @RobGronkowski … maybe you should come to our party in Boston … heard it’s the biggest of the summer. @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/eRQ8z0UmQI
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 1, 2020
