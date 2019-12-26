wrestling / News

Bray Wyatt Responds to Kevin Spacey Video, Forgives the Actor, Advises Critical Fan to ‘Stick to Video Games’

December 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bray Wyatt WWE Smackdown

As previously reported, Kevin Spacey recently posted a Christmas video in character as Frank Underwood from House of Cards. As noted, Spacey was charged with felony sexual assault after a 2017 scandal, and his character was killed off for the final season of the hit Netflix show, and Spacey was fired after allegations of sexual assault had emerged. After a wrestling podcast account commented on the video and tagged Bray Wyatt, the WWE Universal champion later responded, which you can see below.

Bray Wyatt wrote on his Twitter account, “Every day people (falsely) accuse me of drawing inspiration from them. I laugh, because I am the only one that knows truly. However, when someone does it to me I get so excited! [hugging face emoji] I wanted to be the first to say… I forgive you Kevin! No matter how naughty you are! Merry X-Mas!”

After a user wrote, “Is this worse than his wrestling,” Wyatt wrote in response, “You can come train with me anytime sweetheart. But until then, stick to video games and shut the hell up. Merry Christmas…… I forgive you.” You can also see that exchange below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bray Wyatt, Kevin Spacey, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading