Bray Wyatt Forgives Randy Orton Despite Never Getting an Apology

– It seems Bray Wyatt is forging ahead with his new outlook on life. He shared a tweet earlier today where he personaly forgave Randy Orton for his various transgressions against Wyatt in 2017. You can check out Wyatt’s tweet directed at Orton below.

Bray Wyatt wrote in his tweet, “A couple years ago @RandyOrton did some pretty bad stuff to me. He destroyed my temple, uncrowned me as The Champion of The World, caused my brother to abandon me and betrayed my trust. Worst of all… he didn’t say he was sorry. BUT, I forgive you Randy Bo Banders!!.”

Wyatt recently debuted a new character with with the Firefly Funhouse on Raw.