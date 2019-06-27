wrestling / News
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Says He Forgives The Rock, Referee Mike Chioda Showcased, Extreme Rules Fatal 5-Way Match
– Bray Wyatt was active on Twitter again today, sending a message to The Rock. You can check out his tweet to his WrestleMania 32 rival below. The tweet appears to be in reference to their segment together at that event.
Wyatt wrote, “Dear @TheRock. I wanted you to know I forgive you for exploiting my love for frozen pizza pockets in front of the worlds largest wrestling crowd. Through therapy and and The Muscle Man Dance™?, I’m all better now! Ps. Jumanji was [Fire Emoji]”
– WWE released a new video today highlighting veteran referee Mike Chioda. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a full Extreme Rules match video today featuring the Fatal 5-Way Match from Extreme Rules 2017. The match features Finn Bálor, Samoa Joe, Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. You can check it out below.
