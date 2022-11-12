wrestling / News
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Headbutts L.A. Knight On Smackdown, Stars Advance In Smackdown World Cup
– Bray Wyatt had his first dose of physicality since his WWE return as he spoke with and then headbutted L.A. Knight on this week’s Smackdown. Friday’s episode saw Knight being interviewed when Wyatt appeared and had an exchange with Knight. When Knight told Wyatt to go back to his “romper room” and play with his puppetts, Wyatt responded with a headbutt:
Well this interesting…@RealLAKnight #BrayWyatt #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/areegdp6jt
— WWE (@WWE) November 12, 2022
– Braun Strowman and Santos Escobar advanced to the next round of the Smackdown World Cup on tonight’s show. Escobar defeated Nakamura to move onto the semifinals, while Strowman defeated Jinder Mahal.
Braun Strowman advances to the semi finals of the #SmackDownWorldCup!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ozEflE4G1A
— WWE (@WWE) November 12, 2022
.@EscobarWWE beats @ShinsukeN to advance to the semi finals of the #SmackDownWorldCup!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/BqccnKXRjk
— WWE (@WWE) November 12, 2022