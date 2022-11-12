WWE News: Bray Wyatt Headbutts L.A. Knight On Smackdown, Stars Advance In Smackdown World Cup

– Bray Wyatt had his first dose of physicality since his WWE return as he spoke with and then headbutted L.A. Knight on this week’s Smackdown. Friday’s episode saw Knight being interviewed when Wyatt appeared and had an exchange with Knight. When Knight told Wyatt to go back to his “romper room” and play with his puppetts, Wyatt responded with a headbutt:

– Braun Strowman and Santos Escobar advanced to the next round of the Smackdown World Cup on tonight’s show. Escobar defeated Nakamura to move onto the semifinals, while Strowman defeated Jinder Mahal.