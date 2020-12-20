wrestling / News
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Hypes TLC Match, Top 10 Shocking Raw Moments, Best TLC Matches Livestream
December 20, 2020 | Posted by
– Bray Wyatt’s Fiend side is set to face Randy Orton tonight at TLC, and Wyatt posted to Twitter to hype the match. The Raw star posted the following on Sunday morning:
“The thing about fire is, it does what it pleases. I burn, you burn, we all burn. Eventually”
The thing about fire is, it does what it pleases. I burn, you burn, we all burn. Eventually. ⭕️#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/8dTkYc7p2M
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 20, 2020
– WWE has posted the livestream for their best TLC Matches marathon, which you can check out below:
– The company also posted their latest Top 10 video, examining the most shocking Raw moments:
