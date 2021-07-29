Bray Wyatt In Great Shape During Hiatus From WWE (Pic)

Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE since Wrestlemania, where he lost to Randy Orton. It had been previously reported that there is currently no timetable for his return to WWE, but it seems he had been preparing for when that eventually happens. A new photo of Wyatt is circulating online showing that The Fiend is in tremendous shape, possible the best shape he’s been in during his WWE career.

Wow, Bray Wyatt is in the shape of his life. pic.twitter.com/162Dsj5ivu — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FoIIows) July 28, 2021