Bray Wyatt Interrupted By Uncle Howdy Again On Smackdown, LA Knight Attacked Backstage

Bray Wyatt found his attempt to speak to the fans interrupted by Uncle Howdy once again on this week’s WWE Smackdown, while LA Knight ended up attacked backstage. Wyatt came out to the ring on tonight’s show to cut a promo on how everyone wants to see The Fiend, and just want the monster. He said that they could all come and see the “human tornado” destroy himself and everything around him, but he doesn’t want to be that person anymore.

Wyatt then said that was not the person who attacked Knight on last week’s show, before Uncle Howdy appeared on the Tron and hinted at unmasking himself. The screen flashed “It’s Coming” and Howdy said that should be careful, or he’ll make fools of us all.

Knight said in a backstage interview that he doesn’t believe Wyatt and if would beat the crap out of Wyatt if he wasn’t on crutches. He ended up being four backstage later, apparently attacked.