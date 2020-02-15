Bray Wyatt Interrupts Hulk Hogan Promo on Smackdown, Threatens Him (Video)

Hulk Hogan wanted to discuss Goldberg’s chances against Bray Wyatt on Smackdown, but instead got cut off by the Firefly Fun House. On tonight’s episode, Hogan was discussing the upcoming match between Goldberg and Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown when Wyatt cut him off with an nWo-style Firefly Funhouse graphic.

Wyatt then mocked Hogan that said he doesn’t need luck, as he had The Fiend. He then said he still has room on his wall, referring to the pictures of legends he’s taken down. You can see the video below: