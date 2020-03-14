Bray Wyatt Interrupts John Cena’s Interview on Smackdown (Video)

John Cena came out hard against Bray Wyatt during his interview on this week’s Smackdown, only to be interrupted by Wyatt himself. WWE has posted the highlight video of Cena’s promo in which he goes after Wyatt, calling him “overhyped and overprivileged” as well as being someone who doesn’t deserve an opportunity more than NXT stars like Rhea Ripley, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, and Velveteen Dream. Cena talked about how Wyatt gave up and blamed Cena after he lost at WrestleMania and called Wyatt his own biggest enemy. He recounted his losses and other setbacks and said that he isn’t referred to as buried because he accepts responsibility. He went off on “way to WWE Superstars” who get lazy and blame everyone else. He said he’s going to take Wyatt out of the equation and end his existence.

Wyatt then appeared and said that Cena’s on top of the world, but he has Wyatt all wrong because he’s not sick; Cena is. He scoffed at the idea that Cena cares about the future, and says Cena took something from him but The Fiend put him back together when he stopped fighting the voices and started listening to them: