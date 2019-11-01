WWE News: Bray Wyatt Joins Exclusive List With WWE Title Win, Corey Graves Thanks Fans, Crown Jewel Recap

– With The Fiend’s win over Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel, Bray Wyatt has joined a very exclusive list of stars to hold both the WWE and Universal titles. Wyatt is the fourth man to do so, along with Rollins himself, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

– WWE Now has a recap of last night’s Crown Jewel event, which you can see below.

– Corey Graves has thanked the fans after the launch of his new podcast After the Bell.

He wrote: “I’m absolutely overwhelmed by the feedback for #AfterTheBell. I can’t thank you guys enough for listening. It’s a work in progress, but we’re gonna bust our asses to make it the best in the game! If you haven’t yet, SUBSCRIBE NOW!”