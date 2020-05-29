wrestling / News

Bray Wyatt & Jojo Offerman Welcome Second Child

May 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bray Wyatt Smackdown 5-8-20

Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman have cause to celebrate today, as they have welcomed their second child into the world. Wyatt posted to Twitter this evening to reveal that Offerman gave birth to their second child, Hyrie Von Rotunda.

Offerman gave birth to the couple’s first child, Knash Sixx Rotunda, just barely over a year ago on May 18th, 2019.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple.

