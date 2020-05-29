wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt & Jojo Offerman Welcome Second Child
May 28, 2020 | Posted by
Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman have cause to celebrate today, as they have welcomed their second child into the world. Wyatt posted to Twitter this evening to reveal that Offerman gave birth to their second child, Hyrie Von Rotunda.
Offerman gave birth to the couple’s first child, Knash Sixx Rotunda, just barely over a year ago on May 18th, 2019.
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple.
Hyrie Von Rotunda pic.twitter.com/1pzQ2j4P1o
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Agrees That WWE Squandered The Hardys After Their Return at WrestleMania 33
- Matt Cardona Responds to Cody Rhodes’ TNT Open Challenge Offer
- Jim Cornette Trashes AEW Stadium Stampede Match, Says He’s Ashamed of Everyone Involved, Says Jim Ross Is Hurting His Legacy
- Update On If Marq Quen of Private Party Was Really Injured on AEW Dynamite