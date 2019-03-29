Bray Wyatt Says He’d Like to Face Rob Gronkowksi in WWE, Reveals Baby’s Name

– TMZ caught up with Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman and asked them about Offerman’s pregnancy announcement and the possibility of Rob Gronkowksi coming to WWE. You can check out the video below.

Offerman confirmed that the baby is due in June and that they already have a name picked out in Knash (pronounced “Nash”). Asked about the name, Wyatt said, “It’s just a cool name, man…my other kids have a C and a K before their names, so it’s kind of a continuation.”

Asked about the possibility of Rob Gronkowski joining WWE, Wyatt said, “Mojo’s like my son, I’d love to have Rob here…my father was roommates with his father at Syracuse, so I love Rob.”

Asked if he would like to face Gronkowski, Wyatt said, “Of course I would.”

If you use any of these quotes, please credit TMZ with a h/t to 411mania.com.