wrestling / News
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Makes First Comments After Ultimate Deletion, Darren Young Vlogs On Friendship With Bret Hart, Zack Ryder Looks At TMNT Figures
March 24, 2018 | Posted by
– Bray Wyatt made his first comments on Twitter since he was DELETED on RAW during Ultimate Deletion this past Monday. He wrote:
Everything is gray
I feel you fading
I failed you
You failed me
Don't leave me
Not in this place
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) March 24, 2018
– In a new vlog on Youtube, Darren Young spoke about his friendship with Bret Hart and meeting the WWE Hall of Famer:
– Zack Ryder has posted a new edition of Unboxed in which he looks at NECA’s new “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movie replicas.