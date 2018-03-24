WWE News: Bray Wyatt Makes First Comments After Ultimate Deletion, Darren Young Vlogs On Friendship With Bret Hart, Zack Ryder Looks At TMNT Figures

– Bray Wyatt made his first comments on Twitter since he was DELETED on RAW during Ultimate Deletion this past Monday. He wrote:

Everything is gray I feel you fading I failed you You failed me Don't leave me Not in this place — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) March 24, 2018

– In a new vlog on Youtube, Darren Young spoke about his friendship with Bret Hart and meeting the WWE Hall of Famer:

– Zack Ryder has posted a new edition of Unboxed in which he looks at NECA’s new “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movie replicas.