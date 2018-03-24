 

WWE News: Bray Wyatt Makes First Comments After Ultimate Deletion, Darren Young Vlogs On Friendship With Bret Hart, Zack Ryder Looks At TMNT Figures

March 24, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ultimate Deletion Raw Jeff Hardy Bray Wyatt

– Bray Wyatt made his first comments on Twitter since he was DELETED on RAW during Ultimate Deletion this past Monday. He wrote:

– In a new vlog on Youtube, Darren Young spoke about his friendship with Bret Hart and meeting the WWE Hall of Famer:

– Zack Ryder has posted a new edition of Unboxed in which he looks at NECA’s new “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movie replicas.

Bray Wyatt, Darren Young, Zack Ryder, Joseph Lee

