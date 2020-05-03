Bray Wyatt Makes Fun of NFL Quarterback Derek Carr

– WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt had an amusing exchange with Derek Carr, the quarter back for the Las Vegas Raiders, over the weekend. Wyatt initially responded to Carr putting together a FOX Sports Twitter list for the Top 5 WWE Superstars of all time. You can view that exchange below.

It appears Bray Wyatt took issue with Carr’s list by writing, “Bruh,” in response. Carr later tweeted Wyatt back, “I was going to put Husky Harris but I had already stopped watching haha. These were the dudes when I was growing up. Sting was my next choice.”

Wyatt later got some retribution on Carr on Twitter by writing a list of the Top 5 Raiders quarterbacks ever, leaving Carr off the list. He tweeted, “Who is Husky Harris?! Top 5 @Raiders QB’s ( All Time)

1. Ken Stabler

2. Jim Plunkett

3. @RichGannon12

4. Marcus Mariota

5. @JamarcusRussell

…… doesn’t feel good does it Derek. [Broken heart emoji] You hurt me.”

