Bray Wyatt Makes In-Ring Debut as The Fiend at SummerSlam (Pics, Video)

– Bray Wyatt is back in the ring, and The Fiend cut loose on Finn Balor at SummerSlam. You can see pics and video below from the match, which saw The Fiend dominate Balor en route to the win.

Wyatt came down to the ring with a creepy entrance, wielding a new lantern fashioned to look like the old Bray Wyatt’s disembodied head. He quickly took control of the match and while Balor got a couple shots in, he ultimately fell to the Mandible Claw.

This is Wyatt’s first match since December 30th of 2018, when he competed at a house show