wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Makes In-Ring Debut as The Fiend at SummerSlam (Pics, Video)
– Bray Wyatt is back in the ring, and The Fiend cut loose on Finn Balor at SummerSlam. You can see pics and video below from the match, which saw The Fiend dominate Balor en route to the win.
Wyatt came down to the ring with a creepy entrance, wielding a new lantern fashioned to look like the old Bray Wyatt’s disembodied head. He quickly took control of the match and while Balor got a couple shots in, he ultimately fell to the Mandible Claw.
This is Wyatt’s first match since December 30th of 2018, when he competed at a house show
SummerSlam.#SummerSlam @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/Ju5WLCviwT
— WWE (@WWE) August 12, 2019
The familiar is unfamiliar. Say hello to #TheFiend. #SummerSlam @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/Aiq4cyXn8r
— WWE (@WWE) August 12, 2019
Evolve. #SummerSlam #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/DzezRVI8rQ
— WWE (@WWE) August 12, 2019
.@FinnBalor = ALL of us watching #TheFiend's entrance.#SummerSlam @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/oG3H8BweRh
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 12, 2019
Welcome to your nightmare, @FinnBalor. #SummerSlam #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/0LRZG6b83p
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 12, 2019
HURT! HEAL! HURT! HEAL! 👺❤️#TheFiend is victorious. #SummerSlam @WWEBrayWyatt @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/IdNaZw2j1E
— WWE (@WWE) August 12, 2019
L E T . H I M . I N .#TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt is here… and, well…
Yowie Wowie. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/sVk2g4G7V5
— WWE (@WWE) August 12, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Addresses Use of Barbed Wire at NXT TakeOver After Vince McMahon Said WWE Wouldn’t Be Turning To ‘Blood and Guts’
- NXT TV Taping Results For Next Week: Breakout Tournament Winner Crowned (SPOILERS)
- Chicago Police Officer Under Investigation for Driving Hulk Hogan on Airport Tarmac With Siren Blaring
- Salina de la Renta on Whether She Plans to Get in the Ring for MLW, Status of Her Knee Injury