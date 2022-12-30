wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt May Have Broken A Finger At WWE Live Event
December 30, 2022 | Posted by
WWE held two live events last night and it seems each show had an injury. In addition to AJ Styles’ possible ankle injury in Hershey, PA, Bray Wyatt may have broken his finger at a show in Miami.
A fan posted a video to Twitter of Wyatt greeting the crowd after his match, with Wyatt noting that he couldn’t shake hands due to the injury.
@Windham6 breaks his finger during his match tonight and still took the time to talk to @realmattkempke and myself! The Vlog Warriors love you brother and thank you! 💪🏻💪🏻 #wwe #BrayWyatt #WWEMiami #wrestlingcommunity pic.twitter.com/tlf1lD2C12
— Vlog Warrior Justin (@thatguyjustin86) December 30, 2022
