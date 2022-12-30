wrestling / News

Bray Wyatt May Have Broken A Finger At WWE Live Event

December 30, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Crown Jewel Bray Wyatt Image Credit: WWE

WWE held two live events last night and it seems each show had an injury. In addition to AJ Styles’ possible ankle injury in Hershey, PA, Bray Wyatt may have broken his finger at a show in Miami.

A fan posted a video to Twitter of Wyatt greeting the crowd after his match, with Wyatt noting that he couldn’t shake hands due to the injury.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bray Wyatt, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading