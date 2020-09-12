WWE News: Bray Wyatt Meets Wobbly Walrus on Firefly Fun House, Roman Reigns Warns Jey Uso Before Clash of Champions

– Bray Wyatt went to introduce a new member to the Firefly Fun House on Friday’s Smackdown…but got Wobbly Walrus instead. On tonight’s episode, Wyatt intended to introduce a parrot to the segment, but he forgot to cut holes and the parrot died in the box. At that point, the Vince McMahon puppet showed up and berated Wyatt for losing the WWE Universal Title and Vince’s trust among other things, and gave Wyatt a new “special advisor” in Wobbly Walrus as you can see below:

– Roman Reigns and Jey Uso appeared in the ring on tonight’s show and discussed their WWE Universal Championship match at Clash of Champions. You can see the video below. During the segment, Reigns told Uso that it the title is staying with him for the good of their family and that it would be just like when they were kids: he’ll beat Uso up and then it’ll be “all love” afterward. The two were interrupted by Sheamus and King Corbin, who the two would face in a tag match to end the show: