Various News: Bray Wyatt Says He Will Miss Dean Ambrose, Full Bruiser Brody Episode of Dark Side of the Ring

– Following last night’s Raw, Dean Ambrose delivered his farewell promo to the WWE. Later on, Bray Wyatt wrote a message on Instagram, saying that he is going to miss Dean Ambrose. You can check out the message he wrote below.

Bray Wyatt wrote to Ambrose, “I’m gonna miss us trying to kill each other, more than I should. #HatfieldsAndMccoys”

– VICELAND has released the full Bruiser Brody episode of Dark Side of the Ring. You can check out the new video on Bruiser Brody below. Mick Foley narrates the episode, and there’s new interview footage with Abdullah the Butcher, Dutch Mantel, Tony Atlas, and more.