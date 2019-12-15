wrestling / News

WWE News: Bray Wyatt Tweets Message to The Miz, WWE Gives Title Belt to Navy

December 15, 2019
– Bray Wyatt tweeted a message to The Miz as they prepare to meet at WWE TLC tonight. The tweet features a photo of Wyatt with Miz’s wife, Maryse, and their daughter, with the caption:

“Dear Miz,

I would never hurt a fly,
unless it was to stop him from hurting himself.

I forgive you.”

– WWE gave a custom title belt to Navy after their big win over Army on Saturday afternoon.

