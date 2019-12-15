wrestling / News
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Tweets Message to The Miz, WWE Gives Title Belt to Navy
December 15, 2019
– Bray Wyatt tweeted a message to The Miz as they prepare to meet at WWE TLC tonight. The tweet features a photo of Wyatt with Miz’s wife, Maryse, and their daughter, with the caption:
Dear Miz,
I would never hurt a fly,
unless it was to stop him from hurting himself.
I forgive you. pic.twitter.com/YnTCYQti4K
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 15, 2019
– WWE gave a custom title belt to Navy after their big win over Army on Saturday afternoon.
Congratulations to @NavyFB in their win over @ArmyWP_Football! #NavyFB #BuiltDifferent 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ztKPiTQEt2
— WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2019
