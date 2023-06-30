Bray Wyatt Looking Fit In New Photo Posted Online

Bray Wyatt has been off of WWE TV since February, but a new video shows him looking in pretty good shape. Wyatt last appeared on the February 27th episode of Raw, and has been reportedly dealing with an unspecified “physical issue” that has kept him off of TV.

A fan posted a photo online of Wyatt out at a restaurant in Florida, which you can see below. There’s no word on exactly when the photo was taken, nor does it obviously give any indication of what the issue was/is or whether it’s been resolved. Wyatt is said to be still with WWE, though he is off internal rosters due to his hiatus.