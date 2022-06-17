Bray Wyatt Says He’s Not the Kid In Famous Backstage Picture With Sting

The former Bray Wyatt is finally setting the record straight about a backstage photo of Sting long believed to feature himself and his brother. Windham Rotunda posted to Instagram on Thursday to share the photo, which features String with two young fans. For years, the belief has been that the two boys were Rotunda and his brother Taylor, better known as Bo Dallas. However, Wyatt has confirmed that even though he’s even signed the picture for fans in the past, it isn’t him.

Rotunda wrote:

“I never thought I would actually do this…. But I have seen this picture seemingly every time I check my social media for years now. I’ve seen it on wrestling news sites, I have even signed this picture for fans. One of my good friends sent me this TODAY, and he was far from the first to make the mistake. The truth is I have no idea who the hell these kids are, but I know for sure they are not me or Taylor. It’s always been kind of a hilarious little joke to me but today my curiosity has gotten the best of me. So what say you,bowl cut brothers….. are you out there?? Is this a funny little joke to you too? I think it’s high time you step up and take credit for this cool ass picture of you and prime Stinger.”

Rotunda has been out of wrestling since he was released by WWE, though he took to Twitter late last month and said he was “ready now” and “It’s almost time” which led people to believe he may be coming back soon.