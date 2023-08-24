UPDATED: Alexa Bliss, Eric Bischoff, Rhea Ripley, NWA, Taz & More More React to Bray Wyatt’s Passing

UPDATED: More reactions and tributes to Bray Wyatt’s passing have rolled in from the wrestling community including the NWA, Taz, and more. You can see some more posts below:

All of The National Wrestling Alliance would like to send our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Windham Rotunda. — NWA (@nwa) August 24, 2023

RIP to WWE family member Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – who unexpectedly passed earlier today. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BwYxPHiaKD — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 24, 2023

Windham Rotunda, Bray Wyatt, will go down as one of the most creative minds this industry has ever seen. He dared to push boundaries and explore areas of pro-wrestling where others dared not. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and colleagues at this time. RIP. pic.twitter.com/eQ6pigHeMO — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) August 24, 2023

Very sorry to hear of Bray Wyatt’s passing. It’s very sad. Unfortunately, I never got to know this man, but watching him perform, you can instantly tell he was extremely talented & creative. And more importantly hearing how great of a person he was. My condolences to his family.… pic.twitter.com/rSsT4hi1Ej — taz (@OfficialTAZ) August 24, 2023

In Bray Wyatt’s last WWE press conference he spoke passionately about taking risks and doing it because he wanted to leave a legacy. 💔 he said that was the beautiful thing about pro wrestling that there was something for everyone 💔 pic.twitter.com/DJEDZ2c6z8 — Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) August 24, 2023

Devastated to hear of the passing of Windham Rotunda, Bray Wyatt. My deepest condolences to Mike, Bo, Barry and all his family. Rest well my friend.x — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 24, 2023

Bray Wyatt was such a lovely man to be around. He loved his family so much. I’m so sorry. — DIJAK (@DijakWWE) August 24, 2023

RIP Bray Wyatt 😔 — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) August 24, 2023

Every time I was able to share a locker room with Bray Wyatt was a pleasure. Always willing to give advice or just shoot the breeze and tell fun stories on the road. My and family and I send out our prayers to the Rotunda family Rest In Peace Wyndham #BrayWyatt — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) August 24, 2023

Heaven’s Greatest Tag Team. Rest Easy Bray Wyatt. pic.twitter.com/IX7fTsB5MN — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 24, 2023

HEARTBROKEN 💔 I’m at a loss for words. One of the most creative minds to ever be in a WWE ring. Inspired all of us to continue to think out of the box. And know who we are. A REAL and HONEST SOUL… You will be missed deeply 😔🕊️ R.I.P Bray Wyatt Prayer to your family pic.twitter.com/om27VMHshC — Briana Brandy (@TheVibeBri) August 24, 2023

I can’t believe this… Bray Wyatt was the reason I came to @WrestleMania XXX in New Orleans… working with him in Montreal & feeling that crowd reaction is one of my greatest memories in life. The world lost a true artist, a good man and a great father. #RIPBray 🙏🏽🕊️ pic.twitter.com/UhTFcpM1bK — Top Dolla 🔝💵 (@AJFrancis410) August 24, 2023

😔 — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) August 24, 2023

I’m trying to process this and can’t Windham was a friend I feel for his wife, his beautiful children, his parents, his brother, his sister and everyone else who knew what a incredible person he was. — Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 24, 2023

Heartbroken is an understatement to my feelings at the moment about this news. Windham was the consummate professional, the Ultimate Teammate and a Wonderful Father, Husband, Brother, Friend and son. Always brought smiles. Me and my Family send our Condolences & Support❤️🙏🏿 https://t.co/osbvNqvUkJ — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) August 24, 2023

He will always be remembered as one of the all time greats… Both in the ring and in the locker room. I’m lucky to have spent time with him in both places. My thoughts are with his family. RIP!!! pic.twitter.com/CevnPFkSAv — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) August 24, 2023

I don’t really have words, I’m stunned and shocked. You will be greatly missed ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UEJPkt4SA1 — Joe Gacy (@JoeGacy) August 24, 2023

I don’t understand any of this. 💔💔 — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) August 24, 2023

My thoughts are with The Rotunda family 🙏🏼 Tell people you love them. — The 🇨🇺💎 (@DiamanteLAX) August 24, 2023

Tell people you love them every day. R.I.P. Bray. — Evolving…. (@KennyKingPb2) August 24, 2023

So shocked and saddened to hear of Bray Wyatt's passing. This is so hard to process and I am just speechless. Sending my condolences to his family and friends during this difficult and heartbreaking time. #RIPBrayWyatt #BrayWyatt #WWE #WindhamRotunda pic.twitter.com/bCATz4rlNJ — Lisa Marie Varon (@REALLiSAMARiE) August 24, 2023

I have no words… 💔👺 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) August 24, 2023

Absolutely numb. Bray was a sweetheart any time we interacted. So young. Such a brilliant mind. All the love in the world to his family. This is brutal. — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) August 24, 2023

Rest IN Paradise BRAY ❤️❤️🙏🏾 — THE WRESTLING GOD (@TheMooseNation) August 24, 2023

I’m at a loss for words….I’m grateful to have witnessed his greatness and been around his sweet spirits, always so nice and kind, and willing to help. My prayers to all his family 🙏🖤 https://t.co/FVTLoVbiul — Daria/Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 24, 2023

Thank you for all the laughs Windham. I'll miss you, brother ❤️ — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivari) August 24, 2023

RIP Bray Wyatt. It was a pleasure to work with such an incredibly creative mind. — SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) August 24, 2023

This is so sad! Windham was always an absolute gentleman with the sweetest heart! My thoughts go out to the Rotunda family 💜 https://t.co/BD70CPtDmn — Nixon Newell (@TeganNoxWWE) August 24, 2023

I'm absolutely stunned. Bray was a once in a generation storyteller and just an amazing human being. He was always so incredibly kind and welcoming. My thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family. https://t.co/MALnAZpIhc — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) August 24, 2023

If you are reading this I love you. — Cameron Grimes (@CGrimesWWE) August 24, 2023

ORIGINAL: The wrestling world continues to react to the tragic news that Bray Wyatt has passed away at the age of 36. Triple H announced Wyatt’s passing on Twitter. Alexa Bliss, Eric Bischoff, Rhea Ripley, Matt Hardy, and others tweeted their reactions to the news, which can be seen below.

Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their… — Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2023

Just in shock. Really at a loss for words at the moment. — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 24, 2023

Thoughts and prayers are with the Rotunda family. Bray Wyatt left us far too soon. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) August 24, 2023

Lost for words. 💔 RIP — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) August 24, 2023

Absolutely shattered to learn that my friend, Windham Rotunda, has passed away. It’s devastating to think he left us at only 36 years young. My condolences go out to his family, wife & children. I’m so sorry, my compeer. Miss you already. pic.twitter.com/AVNuOTjdsx — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 24, 2023

absolutely gutted and so completely heartbroken for his family right now. rest easy Bray https://t.co/bPOmmw6eNu — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) August 24, 2023

Just no fucking words. I love you Bray. I was like an uncle to them boys. I hate fucking death. — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) August 24, 2023

RIP Bray — EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) August 24, 2023