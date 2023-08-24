wrestling / News

UPDATED: Alexa Bliss, Eric Bischoff, Rhea Ripley, NWA, Taz & More More React to Bray Wyatt’s Passing

August 24, 2023 | Posted by Ashish
WWE Smackdown Bray Wyatt Image Credit: WWE

UPDATED: More reactions and tributes to Bray Wyatt’s passing have rolled in from the wrestling community including the NWA, Taz, and more. You can see some more posts below:

ORIGINAL: The wrestling world continues to react to the tragic news that Bray Wyatt has passed away at the age of 36. Triple H announced Wyatt’s passing on Twitter. Alexa Bliss, Eric Bischoff, Rhea Ripley, Matt Hardy, and others tweeted their reactions to the news, which can be seen below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bray Wyatt, Ashish

More Stories

loading